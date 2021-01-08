Malayalam
FRI JAN 8, 2021
Keralite student dies in Canada car crash

Our Correspondent
Published: January 08, 2021
Topic | Kottayam

Kuravilangad: An engineering student from Kerala was killed in a car accident in Ontario, Canada.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Sebastian, 20, the son of Kurianad natives Sebastian and Mini.

Dennis was a second-year Electromechanical Engineering student at the Fanshawe College, London, Ontario.

The accident happened near the traffic signal at the Adelaide Street North around 12.30pm on Wednesday (1.30am IST on Thursday).

A speeding vehicle reportedly rammed the car in which Dennis was travelling along with his friends. Dennis was at the wheel at the time of the accident. Though his Keralite friends were also injured in the accident, they are reportedly not in a serious condition.

Dennis' body is kept at the mortuary of a hospital in Ontario. Efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains to his native place in Kerala's Kottayam district.

Dennis left for Canada for higher-studies after completing the Plus-Two course. He had planned to visit his native place some months ago. But the trip got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His mother Mini, a nurse in Sharjah, will return home the next day. Dona Sebastian is his sister.

