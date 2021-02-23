CPM activists threaten Idukki polytechnic Principal for ignoring job recommendation

Nedumkandam: A college principal has received a threat to his life for ignoring a recommendation of the local CPM leaders while appointing temporary cleaning personnel in the institution.

A complaint filed by Reji Kumar, the principal of Government Polytechnic College at Manjapetty in Kerala’s Idukki district, before the District Police Chief says that he had received a phone call threatening to chop his arms and legs.

The college had recently decided to appoint four persons for cleaning based on a directive from the Director of Technical Education. An interview was subsequently conducted from the list obtained from the Kudumbashree units and four persons were given postings. After the interview, the principal left for his house in Kottayam.

As many as 47 people had applied for the post and the local CPM leaders had recommended some among them. “While in Kottayam, I received a phone call in which the caller questioned me why I had not appointed anyone suggested by the CPM. The caller then threatened to chop off my hands and legs if I set foot on Manjapetty again,” said Reji Kumar.

After receiving the threat, the principal, along with the Staff Club of the college, filed the police complaint.

Incidentally, Reji Kumar is now trying for a transfer from the Manjapetty Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, the local CPM leaders in Manjapetty refuted the allegations against them.