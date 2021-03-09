Changanassery spurned, CPI in a piquant spot ahead of state polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The dispute between the Left Democratic Front allies CPI and CPM over the Changanassery assembly seat is intensifying with the latter remaining adamant on its decision to hand it over to the Kerala Congress (Mani), a recent entrant to the ruling combine.

The CPI, the Communist Party of India, has been demanding the seat, held for long by the CPM, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as part of the sharing of assembly seats in the LDF ahead of next month's election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. With the CPM refusing its demand, CPI will have a rethink on other seats during the party executive and council meetings slated for today.

Snubbed, the CPI is likely to take a call on its seats unilaterally, like the CPM; however, the party is in a Catch-22 situation as it cannot go for any drastic steps with the polls around the corner.

As per an understanding reached on seat sharing, the CPI had agreed to give away four seats, Kanjirappally in Kottayam, Thirurangadi and Eranad in Malappuram, and Irikkur in Kannur. It had sought another seat in Kottayam district in return for the one that would be granted to the Kerala Congress (Mani). The CPI was keen on Changanassery, but the lead partner CPM refused the demand and instead handed over this seat too to the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress.

CPM anxious

The CPM is now concerned that the CPI might go back on its decision on giving up the Kanjirappally seat, though it is confident that the latter may not do anything that would affect the coalition. Barring Kanjirappally, a rethink is likely on the other three CPI constituencies if the dispute worsens.

'Undeserving largesse to Jose'

The CPI which had contested on 27 assembly seats in the state in the 2016 polls is set to seek the mandate in 24 constituencies this time.

Though the CPM has also given up sitting seats for coalition partners, CPI is of the view that the Kerala Congress (Mani) doesn’t deserve such a sacrifice by the two largest constituents of the front.

The CPI is also displeased with division of seats in Kottayam district. Kerala Congress (Mani) has been allotted five out of the nine assembly seats, leaving three and just one to CPM and CPI, respectively. It had favoured a 4:3:2 ratio, however, the CPM rejected the demand.

The Kollam tussle

The CPM and CPI are at loggerheads in Kollam, too, over the Kunnathur seat. CPI had demanded this constituency if the CPM decides to field its candidate at Chavara. The CPM, however, has been supporting the sitting MLA, Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP (Leninist), in Kunnathur. It has also decided to field former MLA, the late N Vijayan Pillai’s son, Sujith, at Chavara.

Rejecting yet another CPI demand, Sujith will be contesting under the CPM’s poll symbol. If CPM takes over Chavara, it will have one more seat than the CPI to contest on in the district. In earlier polls, both the parties had an equal number of seats in the district and thus maintained a sort of political balance of power.