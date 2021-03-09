Malayalam
Thrissur man neck-deep in debt hits Rs 1 crore jackpot

Our Correspondent
Published: March 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Mala: A 65-year-old man who is neck-deep in debts after taking loan for house construction bagged the first prize of the Bhagyamithra state lottery.

Abdul Khader got the first prize in the draw held on March 7. He deposited the prize-winning lottery ticket at a bank in Mala in Thrissur district. The prize money of the monthly lottery is Rs 1 crore.

Khader, a resident of Anandnath House, Pallipuram, Mala, now plans to first repay the loan taken for the construction of house and thereafter lead a debt-free life.

Khader have been buying lotteries since the time a ticket cost 50 paise and continued the habit. So far he had bagged only small amounts as prize. At the same time he spent lakhs of rupees for buying lottery tickets all these years.

Khader runs a saloon near Juma Masjid, Mala.

Bhagyamithra is one among the several popular sweepstakes of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

