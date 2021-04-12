Goon beaten to death by former member of his gang

Kainakary, Alappuzha: A history-sheeter was beaten to death at his wife's house at Kunuthara near Kainakary in the Alappuzha district.

Punnammada Abhilash, 42, was killed in an attack around 12.15 am on Monday. He is accused in over 25 cases, including two murders.

Kainakary native Maju, who is also an accused in several cases and a former member of Abhilash's gang, barged into the house and attacked him, according to Nedumudi police.

Abhilash, who received serious injuries, was taken to the Alappuzha General Hospital by his wife Deepthi. But he died sometime later.

Abhilash is an accused in two murder cases filed at Nedumudi and Alappuzha North police stations. And 25 cases have been registered against him at Pulinkunnu, Nedumudi, Alappuzha South and North police stations.

He had recently faced trial in the murder of a person named Aniyan at Kainakary. In all, he faces 15 cases in Kuttanad.

The police had arrested Abhilash recently for attacking labourers at the Kainakary boat jetty. He is also accused in the case of attacking a film crew, who were shooting at Kuttanad.

Abhilash has a son.