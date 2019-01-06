Tovino becomes proud owner of two BMWs

Actor Tovino Thomas's career graph soared all throughout 2018 with nonstop hits such as 'Theevandi', 'Oru Kuprasidha Payyan', 'Ente Ummante Peru' and 'Maari 2'.

The young sensation in Mollywood has decided to celebrate his successful journey by becoming the proud owner of two BMW vehicles in the New Year.

Mind you, it is not just any BMW that Tovino would be moving around, but in the most luxurious 7-series flagship sedan and on a sporty yet mini motorcycle G310 GS.

The actor took the delivery of both the vehicles from the BMW dealership in Kochi. The diesel version of the 7-series, 730 LdM Sport, which Tovino purchased requires just 6.2 seconds to attain the speed of 100 kmph from zero.

The luxury sedan has the latest twin power turbo engine technology and comprises six cylinder diesel engine that can unleash a maximum power of 265 hp and 620 Newton metre torque. The wheels can attain a maximum speed of 250 km/hr. The approximate ex-showroom price of the model would come to around Rs 1.32 crore. Tovino already owns an Audi luxury SUV Q7.

With a penchant for pure riding joy, the actor has also picked up G 310 GS, one of the smallest motorbikes in the BMW Motorrad series. This variant, which come under the class of adventure sports bike, is one of the first models to be built outside Europe. The two-wheeler is a powerhouse with a 313-cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine with 34 hp and maximum 28 Nm torque.

The ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle come to Rs 3.49 lakh.

