Ilker Ayci refuses to take up Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India

Published: March 01, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci. File Photo: AFP
New Delhi,: Ilker Ayci has declined the Tata Group's offer to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday.

On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India "keeping in view national security".

SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had said the government is "already sensitive" to the issue and has taken up the matter "very seriously".

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it's a matter of national security.

"After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships, he had said. 

