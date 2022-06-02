Centre hikes ration price for kerosene again

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Government has hiked the price for kerosene distributed through the public distribution system in the country, once again.

The basic price of one kilo litre (1000 litres) of kerosene has gone up to Rs.77,300 from Rs. 72,832. With this, the price of one litre of kerosene will touch Rs. 88 from Rs.84.

In the last two years, the price of ration kerosene has gone up by Rs.70. The price was a mere Rs.18 two years back. The price crossed the Rs.50-mark last November.

State Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said that the State Government would explore the possibility of making available kerosene at the earlier price since the State has enough kerosene stock now.

The fisheries sector will be the worst-hit by the price hike for kerosene. The Central Government had earlier allotted to the State 2,160 kilolitres of kerosene for giving 130-190 litres of non-subsidised kerosene as per permit to out-board engine-run fishing boats.

But in the last five days, the dealers could not procure and supply this fully to the beneficiaries since kerosene went out of stock in procurement centres of oil companies in the State. Now, this pending stock has to be procured by giving the new price.

However, the Matsyafed Managing Director said that the price for the fixed quota of kerosene supplied through Matsyafed bunks went down by Rs.6. The earlier price for this was Rs.132.

The fishing sector taps the above said facility for getting kerosene once their stock, procured through the ration system and the permit system, gets exhausted.