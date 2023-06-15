Udupi Cochin Shipyard bags Norwegian order to build six new-gen cargo vessels

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has won an international order from Norway-based Wilson Shipowning AS for the design and construction of six new generation diesel-electric 3800 DWT general cargo vessels. The contract is signed with an option for additional eight vessels.



The “Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel” designed by Conoship International, Netherlands is an environmentally friendly diesel-electric vessel ready for installation of wind foil units and battery hybrid systems. These vessels are intended for the transport of general cargo inland as well as in coastal waters of Europe.

“This partnership aligns with our core values of sustainability and innovation, and we are excited to contribute to the development of more eco-friendly transportation solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Wilson with the potential for more future orders,” Madhu S Nair, chairman & managing director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), who is also the chairman of UCSL, said.

Wilson Ship, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway is the largest short-sea fleet in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across Europe. The company has a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

The “Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel” Project comes at an approximate cost of Rs 580 crore. The first vessel will be delivered by December 2024 and thereafter deliveries will be completed within March 2026, a statement from the Cochin Shipyard said.