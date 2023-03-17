Cochin Shipyard gets order for world's first zero-emission feeder container vessels

Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has bagged a one-of-a-kind international order from a global logistics solution provider.

Samskip Group on Friday inked a deal with CSL to design and construct two zero-emission feeder container vessels with an option to extend it to two more.

The project is part of the Norwegian Government's green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies.

Estimated to cost a total of Rs 550 crore, the project on completion will become one of the world's first zero-emission feeder container vessels powered by green hydrogen.

These ships are expected to facilitate around 365 high cube containers that are 45 feet long. It is primarily intended to serve the European market, where sustainable transport solutions are in high demand.

In zero-emission mode, each vessel should achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year. They will achieve zero emission operations in ports also by using green shore power at the port of call.

The vessels' deliveries are scheduled for the third fiscal quarter of 2025.

The vessels are equipped with hydrogen fuel cells in a hybrid power system with a diesel generator backup for longer endurance. It will have an onboard storage facility for hydrogen fuel and will be fitted with Azimuth thrusters for propulsion and high manoeuvrability.