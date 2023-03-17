Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Cochin Shipyard gets order for world's first zero-emission feeder container vessels

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2023 10:05 PM IST
zero-emission-vessel
A prototype of the vessel. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Business

Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has bagged a one-of-a-kind international order from a global logistics solution provider.

Samskip Group on Friday inked a deal with CSL to design and construct two zero-emission feeder container vessels with an option to extend it to two more.

The project is part of the Norwegian Government's green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies.

RELATED ARTICLES

Estimated to cost a total of Rs 550 crore, the project on completion will become one of the world's first zero-emission feeder container vessels powered by green hydrogen.

These ships are expected to facilitate around 365 high cube containers that are 45 feet long. It is primarily intended to serve the European market, where sustainable transport solutions are in high demand.

In zero-emission mode, each vessel should achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year. They will achieve zero emission operations in ports also by using green shore power at the port of call.

The vessels' deliveries are scheduled for the third fiscal quarter of 2025.

The vessels are equipped with hydrogen fuel cells in a hybrid power system with a diesel generator backup for longer endurance. It will have an onboard storage facility for hydrogen fuel and will be fitted with Azimuth thrusters for propulsion and high manoeuvrability.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.