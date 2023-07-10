Calicut-based Yarddiant in plans to scale new heights

With over 800 clients across the world, Yarddiant weblounge Pvt Ltd is a web development company that have been providing online services for the past 8 years.

The company is being led by Neeraj Gupta. After having completed his MTech in Information Technology from Calicut University, Neeraj worked as a lecturer for a year. An entrepreneur at heart, Neeraj decided to step away from the world of teaching to pursue his greatest passion.

As a student, Neeraj, along with his friend Prasoon, had engaged in activities related to e-commerce. “We would sell t-shirts online. The business did not last long for we were unable to handle the firms's production activities,” said Neeraj. And that experience did trigger their next big idea.

Web development, e-commerce, classifieds, and learning management systems are among their services.

Neeraj and his friend, who is incidentally a certified ethical hacker, decided to work towards providing a secure and better e-commerce environment. “Anybody can 'crack' the information from a computer-based network. There aren't many companies that focus on such services. Thus, we decided to ahead with our product. Soon, Yarddiant came into existence, offering customers a variety of e-commerce solutions,” he said.

The entire process began with them creating an e-commerce website for themselves, and subsequently they expanded it to include friends and family who had similar needs. Gradually, the company became global, and majority of Yarddiant's clients are now from the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany.

The business has its headquarters at the Special Economic Zone of Government Cyber Park in Calicut, working with 20 employees. Every online product and website they create now includes an artificial intelligence feature that was added in recent years. Due to their popularity among rival businesses, they are currently expanding exponentially and achieving new heights.