COVID-19: India reports over 2 lakh cases, record daily high

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high on Thursday with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14- lakh mark. It was also the second consecutive day of recording over thousand deaths.

With 2,00,739 new cases the last 24 hours, the total tally in the country mounted to 1,40,74,564.

The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020, the data updated at 8am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

People wearing masks outside a railway station in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

According to the ICMR, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested up to April 14with13,84,549 samples being tested on Wednesday.