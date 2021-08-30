Legal action against those entering TN in violation of Covid curbs

Walayar: The Coimbatore district administration has warned that cases would be filed against those entering Tamil Nadu in violation of the health department's Covid restrictions.

This is in the wake of the recent spurt in Covid cases in Kerala. “Only 70 per cent of the people, arriving at the border, are adhering to the norms. And therefore, instructions have been given to the officers to take legal action, if necessary,” Coimbatore district Collector G S Sameeran said.

The Collector, who took stock of screening procedures at the state border, also attended the meeting with the officers.

Along with the TN e-pass, either the vaccine certificate (both doses) or the negative results of the RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours are mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu. Exemptions have been given for ambulances, vehicles ferrying patients, education or job interviews, essential services, and cargo vehicles.

Upload certificate

Even while applying for the Tamil Nadu e-pass, the fully vaccinated certificate or negative results of the RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours should be uploaded. Only if this is provided, the pass would be issued. This came into effect from Sunday.