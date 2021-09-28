Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC president; 'he is not stable,' mocks Amarinder

Just days after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's exit from the government, his bete noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu made a surprise decision to step down from the president's post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Sidhu made his decision known via a brief social media post that was addressed to Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

“The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” Sidhu wrote, before adding, “Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

The announcement comes amid speculations over the future course of action that Amarinder might take in the wake of his scheduled meeting with Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi the same day.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh made a veiled attack aimed at Sidhu on Twitter, moments after the latter had made his decision public.

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder tweeted.

Some media reports claimed that Amarinder may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which his media advisor Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit.

Thukral on Tuesday said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Thukral.

Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt humiliated.

Later he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inexperienced.

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

(With PTI inputs)

