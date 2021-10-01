Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2021 10:16 AM IST

Bengaluru: A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.  

Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu", was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, they said. She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing "sorry" for taking the extreme step. 

The woman wrote that health issues were "killing" her and her mental state was not good. "I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low," the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note. 

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout