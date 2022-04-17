Delhi sees rise in COVID-19 with 461 new cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded nearly a 26 per cent jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, according to the data provided by the city health department.

The city saw 461 fresh cases and two deaths. It had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, and the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent.

The data showed that the city's positivity rate increased by 25.95 per cent in the last 24 hours. Despite less number of tests, the positivity rate jumped high and went beyond 5 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday. While Friday's bulletin stated that the number of tests conducted a day before was 9,275.

According to the data available at the government's Delhi Corona application, out of 59 patients admitted to hospital, at least 13 are children, which is about 22 per cent of the total hospitalised patients.

Officials said the number of cases stood at 484 here on February 27.

The city's cumulative infection tally has increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160, according to the bulletin.

Positivity rate in last 5 days increased by four times

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

According to the health department, the positivity rate in last five days between April 10 and April 16 increased by four times.

The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases which rose to 5.33 per cent on Saturday with 461 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

On Friday, the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent with 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death.

On Thursday, the number of cases recorded was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

A total of 772 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. However, this number was 685 a day earlier.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 59 (0.61 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.