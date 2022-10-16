Kerala unit of CPI levels criticism against D Raja at Party Congress

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India's Kerala unit on Sunday criticised party general secretary D Raja with an eye on his post during the action report discussion at the 24th Party Congress in Vijayawada.

"Once the war is lost, the commander does not continue," they stated. The national leadership also came under criticism for its lazy approach.

The Kerala unit also called for an alliance with the Congress at the national level.

Rajaji Mathew Thomas presented the stand of the Kerala unit during the political report discussion. "The CPI should not adopt the CPM's approach towards the Congress party. How will we take on the BJP without reaching a consensus with the Congress?" asked Rajaji.

The Kerala unit sought clarity on the central leadership's stand with regard to forming an alternative alliance.