D Raja to continue as CPI general secretary

Vijayawada: D Raja, who took over as CPI general secretary in 2019, will continue in the post. His name was unanimously approved by the party for the top post at the 24th Party Congress at Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Raja retains the position in the backdrop of CPI's Kerala unit criticising him for lacklustre performance.



Recently, the Kerala unit had expressed its displeasure against Raja by not inviting for the public rally held alongside the State Conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. Party sources, however, had reasoned that Raja was not invited as the meetings were scheduled to be held on consecutive days.



Raja had taken over the top post from S Sudhakar two years ago when he stepped down due to ill-health. He started out as a student leader in Tamil Nadu. He is the first Dalit to occupy the top position in a mainstream communist party.