Binoy Viswam named CPI state secretary

Kottayam: Senior leader Binoy Viswam was given the charge of CPI state secretary on Sunday. The decision was taken by the CPI executive chaired by party general secretary D Raja. The decision was taken after the death of incumbent sectary Kanam Rajendran.

"Binoy Viswam was chosen unanimously. Remaining procedures will be decided in due course," Raja said. The party executive's decision is expected to be approved by the state council that meets on December 28.

Kanam had suggested handing over the temporary charge of the state secretaryship to Binoy Viswam, a member of the CPI central secretariat, while he took leave for treatment.

Binoy Viswam is the second central secretariat member from Kerala.