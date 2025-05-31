Elderly man injured in wild elephant attack in Attappady dies
An elderly man who was injured in a wild elephant attack in Attappady succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Mallan (60), was attacked while working on agricultural land near Cheerakadavu on Friday. Forest Department officials rushed him to the hospital soon after the incident. However, despite undergoing treatment, he could not be saved.
