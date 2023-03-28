Students who fled Ukraine will get one-time chance to clear MBBS in India: Centre

The Centre government has agreed to allow MBBS students, who were forced to return midway through their course due to war in Ukraine, to clear the final-year examinations without enrolling in Indian medical colleges.

According to Bar and Bench, the Centre responded on Tuesday in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. Final-year medical students, who left war-torn Ukraine in a hurry, had moved the apex court for provision to continue their studies in India.

The government affidavit guarantees students 'a single chance' to clear their final-year MBBS exams as per the syllabus prescribed by the National Medical Council (NMC). As per the affidavit, the one-time option will not be treated as a precedent.

The practical examinations are to be conducted by designated government medical colleges. The theory exams are to be held centrally and physically.

The students, who clear the one-time chance will need to complete a two-year rotatory internship.

At least 14,000 Indian students had to flee Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia in February 2022. The war is ongoing and the students who returned to India are yet to complete their studies.