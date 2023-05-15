Tamil Nadu: A day after five people died in a hooch tragedy in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu reported another incident at Chengalpattu on Monday.



So far 12 people have lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor - eight in Villupuram and four in Chengalpattu, police said.

Four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the Villupuram incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. He also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to those under treatment.

The incident occurred at Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakanam near here on Saturday night and the victims were aged between 45 and 55 years, police said.

Villagers block a road to protest the death of five people after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Photo: PTI

In Chengalpattu, five people were rushed to hospital as they complained of uneasiness after consuming the liquor. Among them, four died while under treatment. Police said procedures including an autopsy of the deceased have been completed.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, IG N Kannan said that a person named Ammavasai has been arrested in connection with the Chengalpattu incident.

Tamil Nadu | Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported in Chengalpattu & Villupuram districts. In the Villupuram dist, 6 were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting, eye irritation, and giddiness. 4 of them died during treatment. 2 are in the Intensive Care Unit. In… pic.twitter.com/jKcXh3u3Hr — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

“In both incidents, a few accused are absconding and special teams have been formed to nab the accused. In both cases, industrial-grade poison alcohol was consumed. Three inspectors and four sub-inspectors have been suspended from both districts for not doing their duty,” he added.

(With agency inputs)