At least 8 die after consuming spurious liquor in TN's Kallakurichi

At least eight people were feared killed after consuming spurious liquor at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Several others have been admitted to hospitals in Puducherry and Salem. The condition of at least ten people admitted to the Government Hospital at Salem is understood to be critical. At least 14 persons are undergoing treatment at Jipmer Hospital in Puducherry.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Kallakurichi District SP, Samay Singh Meena, has been removed from the post and replaced by Rajat Chaturvedi.

(to be updated)

