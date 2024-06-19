Malayalam
At least 8 die after consuming spurious liquor in TN's Kallakurichi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2024 07:10 PM IST Updated: June 19, 2024 08:07 PM IST
Representational graphic
At least eight people were feared killed after consuming spurious liquor at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Several others have been admitted to hospitals in Puducherry and Salem. The condition of at least ten people admitted to the Government Hospital at Salem is understood to be critical. At least 14 persons are undergoing treatment at Jipmer Hospital in Puducherry.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Kallakurichi District SP, Samay Singh Meena, has been removed from the post and replaced by Rajat Chaturvedi.
