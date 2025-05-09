Jammu: Pakistan has continued to attack India for the second consecutive night even after India retaliated to the infiltration bids on 36 locations last night. Quoting Defence sources, national media reported that Pakistani drones sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, Akhnoor and Punjab's Pathankot sector on Friday night. India’s air defence personnel reportedly intercepted Pakistani drones in Samba amid complete blackout in the city. In the visuals shared by ANI, explosions were heard in Samba as Indian force destroyed the Pakistani drones.

Apart from Jammu, sirens and explosions are reportedly heard in Punjab’s Firozpur as Pakistan resumed the attack on India. A complete black out is also enforced in Firozpur and several places in Punjab close to India-Pak border.

According to a PTI report, blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region as the city plunged into darkness, officials said on Friday.

In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

He said in another post, "It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together."

As the tensions escalated with Pakistan, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi summoned a meeting of all three service chiefs at his official residence on Friday evening. Details of the crucial meetings are awaited.