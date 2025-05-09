Asif Ali’s latest film 'Sarkeet' is off to a promising start, earning positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The film, directed by Thamar, has drawn praise not just for its storytelling but also for the dedication behind the scenes, a moment of which the director recently shared in a touching social media post.

In the behind-the-scenes photo, Asif Ali is seen lying on the ground, wrapped in a thin blanket, resting between takes during a night shoot. Thamar captioned the image with a heartfelt note:

‘At 2 am, in the biting cold of Ras Al Khaimah, lying on this ground with only a small blanket—this is our beloved Malayalam actor Asif Ali. Thank you, dear Asif, for believing in Sarkeet and standing by us. Thank you for becoming Ameer.’

'Sarkeet' marks a theatrical comeback for Asif Ali after notable performances in 'Kishkindha Kaandam' and 'Rekhachithram'. It also serves as Thamar’s follow-up to the acclaimed 'Ayirathonnu Nunakal'.

Shot entirely in the Gulf, Sarkeet was filmed across the UAE, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah over a span of 40 days.

The film features a supporting cast that includes Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, child actor Orhan, Ramya Suresh, Prashanth Alexander, and Swathi Das Prabhu.