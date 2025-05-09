The Indian Railways arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players and other members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) stranded in Dharamsala after the airport was closed due to the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

The IPL shared a short video showing players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff riding the Vande Bharat train to New Delhi.

Those on board included players and staff of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Their encounter in Dharamsala had been called off mid-game Thursday evening following a blackout caused by air raids in Pathankot and Jammu. Shortly before the airport was closed, the Delhi squad had managed to land in Dharamsala, the Kings' second home ground. Due to the logistical challenges, there were concerns over the team's and crew's return journey.

"There are a lot of players, staff and technical crew. Thank you to the BCCI and Indian Railways for managing the situation well," said Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The IPL suspended the remainder of the season for a week due to the war-like situation. Prior to the temporary suspension of the league, the IPL had moved Sunday's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans," the IPL said in a statement. The Vande Bharat Express trains are fully air-conditioned chair car services launched in 2019.