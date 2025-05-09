New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week in view of the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders, BCCI said in its official statement.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the upcoming matches since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans ; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said in the press statement.

Observing the seriousness of the tensions between India and Pakistan, BCCI declared that it stands firmly with the nation and expressed solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country.

The high-profile league was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata as per the original schedule. The Board would look to conduct the remaining 16 matches (12 league and four knockouts) at an opportune time and there is speculation that the month of September could be an option if the scheduled Asia Cup is scrapped.

India launched missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

On Thursday, several districts in India, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, were placed under blackout following air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier that day, the Pakistan Super League was relocated to the UAE after an escalation in tension between the two countries.

The ongoing military confrontation has caused significant anxiety among foreign players, with sources reporting they will be returning over the next few days. Sixty-two overseas players were signed by the 10 IPL franchises during last year's mega-auction. Players from Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently en route to the national capital from Dharamsala by road.

At the time of suspension, twelve league matches and four knockout games, including the final in Kolkata, remained to be played.