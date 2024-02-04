Lok Sabha polls: Congress moots ‘Puthuppally-Thrikkakara model’ in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress leadership in Kerala has decided to adopt the ‘Thrikkakara-Puthuppally model’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the Assembly by-polls in these two constituencies, the party announced its candidates within hours after the election was declared.



The Congress has convened a meeting of its state election committee on Sunday, while leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) will meet on Monday to discuss the likely candidates for the General Elections.

While the state leadership has instructed all the 15 sitting MPs to start preparations to seek another term from their constituencies, the final decision would be taken by the party's high command. The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has already collected a survey report on the current political situation in the state and the performance of the MPs, based on which changes could be made.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, who is the MP from Kannur, has made it clear that he would not seek a re-election, considering his party responsibilities.

The Congress anticipates that the elections will be notified in February itself.

Seats for partners

Meanwhile, a demand by UDF partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for a third seat has caused concern among the Congress leaders. Even though the IUML made the demand public, the Congress believed that its ally would not allow the issue to flare up.

As a damage control exercise, the Congress leadership will discuss with the IUML before the UDF meeting on Monday. The Congress is expected to inform the IUML about the difficulties in allotting it a third seat, even while acknowledging the latter’s claim.

At the same time, the Congress leaders are willing to grant the Kottayam seat to Kerala Congress (Joseph). However, Congress wants its ally to exercise care while choosing the candidate.