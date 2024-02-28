Temperature to rise further in 12 Kerala districts, yellow alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert was issued in Kerala on Wednesday amid the rising temperatures in the State.
The temperature is likely to rise to 38 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts from February 28 to March 1. The temperatures are likely to rise above normal in 12 districts on Wednesday.
To combat the health risks associated with high heat, adhere to these guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority:
- Limit direct sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Stay hydrated with plenty of water and avoid dehydrating beverages.
- Dress in loose, light-colored cotton clothing and wear footwear.
- Consume fruits, vegetables, and ORS solutions.
- Conduct fire audits and take precautions in fire-prone areas.
- Exercise caution near forested areas to prevent forest fires.
- Ensure clean drinking water and adequate ventilation in educational institutions.
- Protect vulnerable groups like students, the elderly, and bedridden patients from excessive sunlight.
- Provide safe working conditions for delivery personnel, journalists, and police officers.
- Organize public events with shade and hydration stations, avoiding peak sun hours.
- Travelers should take breaks and stay hydrated.
- Adjust working hours for outdoor labourers and ensure access to water and rest.
- Provide water and shade for animals and avoid leaving children or pets in parked vehicles.
- Practice water conservation and be prepared to seek medical attention if feeling unwell.
- Follow official warnings from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management Authority.