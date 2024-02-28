Temperature to rise further in 12 Kerala districts, yellow alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert was issued in Kerala on Wednesday amid the rising temperatures in the State.

The temperature is likely to rise to 38 degree Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts from February 28 to March 1. The temperatures are likely to rise above normal in 12 districts on Wednesday.



To combat the health risks associated with high heat, adhere to these guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority: