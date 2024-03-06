Acid attack: Malayali youth purchased chemical online; govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for victims

Mangaluru: The accused in the acid attack against three girls here purchased the chemical online, a police report said.

The youth identified as Abin Shibi (23), from Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala, attacked the girls at a government pre-university college in the taluk headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

He allegedly poured it on the girls after diluting the acid. The attack took place after a planning of two months. Abin collected the acid from Coimbatore after purchasing it online.

Karnataka announces compensation

The Karnataka government will provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the three girl students who suffered burn injuries after an acid attack by a Malayali youth here. An additional sum of Rs 20 lakh will be set aside for the girls' treatment, Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi said after visiting the girls at the hospital.

While one of the girls sustained a burn injury of 20 per cent, the other two suffered 12 per cent burn injuries. The options for plastic surgery will be considered after the injuries are treated.



During interrogation, Shibi told police that one of the victims had spurned his advances, and he took this "extreme step to show his disappointment in love."

The attacker told police officials he had targeted only the girl, who suffered third degree facial burn injuries in the attack. But the acid also spilt over the other two students who were sitting close to her, he claimed.