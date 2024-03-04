Malayali youth arrested for acid attack on 3 girls in Mangaluru

Mangalore: In a shocking incident, a Malayali youth was arrested for an acid attack on three female college students here on Monday. The attack took place just as the victims were about to enter their exam hall at the Kadaba Government College. The accused Abin (23), hailing from Malappuram's Nilambur, is an MBA student from a college in Kerala.



According to preliminary reports, three girls-Aleena, Archana and Amrita- were injured when Abin threw the acid at one of them from a bike. The college authorities caught hold of the accused before he fled the scene and handed him to the authorities.

According to reports, the girls were preparing for their exams on the college balcony before they were assaulted by the assailant who was disguised in a mask and hat. They were preparing for PUC test, Karnataka Board's Pre University Examination.

The victims have been admitted to Kadaba Community health center. The authorities are investigating the motives behind this heinous act.