Heatwave warning issued for Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur till Monday; yellow alert in 12 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As the scorching summer continues to sizzle Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has sounded a heatwave alert for Palakkad, Kollam and Thrissur districts on Sunday. On April 24, only Palakkad district was placed under a heatwave warning after recording a death due to heatstroke. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in these districts till Monday. As per the latest alert, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41˚C in Palakkad district, around 40˚C in Kollam and Thrissur districts.



Meanwhile, IMD has sounded a yellow alert for all districts except Wayanad and Idukki in view of the rising mercury levels.

“Maximum temperature levels are likely to touch 38˚C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta Kozhikode and Kannur districts and 37˚C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts and 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5˚C above normal) during 28th April to 02nd May 2024,” predicted the Met office.

These districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised the people to guard themselves against heatstroke. The public has been asked to stay indoors and hydrate themselves to avoid health issues.

A man washing his face to get relief from the hot climate. Photo: Manorama

Apart from Kerala, heatwave conditions are prevailing over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Mahe.

In Odisha, the industrial town of Angul recorded a blistering 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar, the state capital, sweltered at 44.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature this summer, weather officials said. Meanwhile, Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded West Bengal's highest temperature of the day at 44.6 degrees Celsius.