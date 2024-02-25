Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala has been witnessing warm and humid weather conditions with the early advent of summer, the India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning for several districts in the state for Sunday and Monday. A yellow alert has been sounded for 8 districts- Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur on these two days.



As per the alert, Palakkad district is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38 degree celsius. At the same time, maximum temperature in four districts- Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kannur may touch 37 degree celsius while Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur may record 36 degree celsius on Sunday and Monday. The mercury level is expected to rise up to 2-4 degree celsius in these districts.

The Met Department pointed out that hilly areas in these districts will be more affected by the hot and humid weather conditions.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted light rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts on Sunday.