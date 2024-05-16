Youth kills man in Fort Kochi for sending him to de-addiction centre, nabbed

Kochi: The police nabbed the prime suspect in the murder of a youth in Fort Kochi from a closed house on Thursday. The accused Alan stabbed the victim Benoy Stanley to death for forcing him to enter a de-addiction centre, police said. CCTV visuals collected from the murder site reveal that the two quarelled over the matter.

Stanley, hailing from Thoppumpady, was found dead inside a shop near the Fort Kochi Saudi School at 7.45pm on Wednesday. He worked as a manager at the shop.

Alan, a native of Athipuzha in Thoppumpady, stabbed the victim 20 times before fleeing to his hideout. The house was locked from outside. According to reports, the accused had threatened to kill Benoy multiple times.