RMP leader's sexist remark: Unidentified gang hurls explosives at KS Hariharan's house

Kozhikode: An unidentified group attacked Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K S Hariharan's house on Sunday at 8.15 pm. The gang, which is yet to be identified, reached the spot on a bike and hurled explosives that detonated upon hitting the wall of the house.

Earlier, the Democratic Federation of India (DYFI) filed complaints against Hariharan over his derogatory comments against actor Manju Warrier and CPM veteran K K Shailaja.

Hariharan has courted controversy after making a derogatory statement against K K Shailja while commenting on the alleged morphed video of the LDF Vadakara candidate.