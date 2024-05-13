Malayalam
Two killed as ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 07:38 AM IST Updated: May 13, 2024 08:52 AM IST
The boat named 'Islahi' collided with the boat in the Arabian sea 38 miles off Ponnani. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two fishermen were killed after their boat collided with a cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea approximately 38 miles off Ponnani coast here in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased are Azheekal native Abdul Salam and Gafoor. Bodies of the duo were recovered during a search under Coast Police and fishermen.

The duo went missing when the boat split in half and sank in the sea after hitting the ship. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News.

Manorama News reported that the boat split in half and sank in the deep sea after crashing with the ship.  Meanwhile, four others in the fishing boat had a narrow escape as people in the vessel swiftly intervened to rescue them.

The boat named 'Islahi' is owned by Azheekal native Marakkatt Nainar. The accident took place around 1.30 am on Monday. Reckless operation of the ship led to the accident, alleged the fishermen.

