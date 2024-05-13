Malayalam
Disabled man hacked to death by nephew in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 08:07 AM IST
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: In a gruesome incident, a 76-year-old disabled abled man was hacked to death by his nephew at Udayagiri here on Sunday night. The deceased is Devassia Kumbukkal. Manorama News reported that police arrested Devassia's nephew Shinemon over murder charges.

It is hinted that a family dispute ended up in the murder. Shinemon attacked Devassia with an axe and a heavy stone. The victim suffered a severe head injury in the attack. Neighbours who noticed a commotion at Devassia's house rushed to the crime scene and found Devassia in a pool of blood. Following this, they informed the police.

