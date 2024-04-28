Heatwave in Kerala: Anganwadis to remain shut for a week

Thiruvananthapuram: The Women and Child Development Department has decided to suspend preschool activities in anganwadis for a week as the India Meteorological Department predicted heatwave conditions in the state. Though the anganwadis will remain shut for classes, supplementary nutrition will be supplied to the children at their houses, informed the department. Anganwadi staff have been asked to carry out major activities without failure.



In view of the rise in temperature levels, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority alerted the public to stay indoors to avoid sunstroke.

According to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there's a possibility of a heatwave in certain areas in Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts. "Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41C in the Palakkad district, around 40C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5C above normal) during April 28th to May 2nd, 2024," the weather agencies said. These districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels, they added.

(With PTI inputs)