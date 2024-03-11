At least 5 killed as bus carrying marriage party touches high-voltage line in UP

Ghazipur (UP): At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey said.

The bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire, Pandey said, adding relief and rescue operations are going on.

District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar said that the district magistrate and other senior officials have reached the spot.

Condoling the loss of lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, in a post on X, said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of each of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured persons. He also directed that free treatment be given to the injured.

"The loss of lives in an accident in Ghazipur district is extremely sad and heart wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said.