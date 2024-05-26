New Delhi: Seven newborns were killed after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi on Saturday night.The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, Garg said.

According to the DFS official, the rescue operation is still on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

(With PTI inputs)