Opp condemns Delhi LG's move to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA

New Delhi: In the recent move of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event here in 2010, the opposition is voicing dissent regarding the action.

Taking it to social media platform X, CPM condemned the action, calling it shameful and illogical, whereas TMC MP Mahua Moitra called it a fascist move.

Condemnable

The Delhi LG has granted permission to prosecute Arundhati Roy under the draconian UAPA for a speech reportedly made 14 years ago - in 2010. Defies logic except the fascist kind.

Timing is suspect since courts are on vacation, as are lawyers.

Shameful and Condemnable! — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) June 14, 2024

Congress leader Hariprasad B K posted on X, saying, "Fascism thrives on crushing dissent, particularly from intellectuals, artists, writers, poets & activists. @BJP4India manufacture crises daily to distract and overwhelm dissenters, enabling them to divert attention from their failures. This assault on free expression & democratic values is unacceptable."

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar also weighed in, posting, "If a battered Modi thinks he can show his muscle by punishing Arundhati Roy, he's making as foolish a mistake as banking on Ayodhya for votes! India and the world will be up in arms!”