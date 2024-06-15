Nearly 13 killed as tempo traveller falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: In a shocking incident, nearly 13 people were killed and 14 others were injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on the banks of Alaknanda river on Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand on Saturday, officials said. Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the accident happened around 11 am near Raitoli village.



Seven critically injured pilgrims were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, while another seven are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, reported All India Radio News.

The tempo carrying 26 people, including three crew members, skidded off the road and fell about 250 meters down onto the banks of Alaknanda river. As soon as information about the accident was received, relief and rescue teams reached the spot, said Singh.

#Uttarakhand: At least 13 people died in an accident on the Badrinath National Highway near Raintoli in #Rudraprayag district, where a tourist vehicle plunged into a gorge.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured. He also ordered the district magistrate of Rudraprayag to investigate the incident.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are engaged in relief and rescue operations and that the injured have been admitted to the nearest medical centre.

