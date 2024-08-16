Kolkata doc death: Colleagues involved in crime, say parents; CM leads protest march demanding justice

Kolkata: The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime, an officer said on Friday.

The parents also provided the central agency, which is conducting the probe into the case on an order of the Calcutta High Court, with names of those who they suspect to be associated with their daughter's killing in the state-run hospital.

"The parents told us that they suspect the involvement of multiple persons behind the sexual assault and murder of their daughter. They have given us names of a few interns and doctors working with their daughter at the RG Kar Hospital," the CBI officer said.

The central agency officer said that they were giving priority to questioning the doctors and officers of the Kolkata Police who were part of the investigation. "We have zeroed in on at least 30 names whom we will be calling for questioning. We have already started questioning them," he said.

The CBI on Friday summoned one house staff, two post-graduate trainees (PGTs) who were on duty with the doctor on that night when she was murdered. CBI sleuths already questioned the officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station on Thursday night.

The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room on August 9. The police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. The CBI on Friday took the arrested man to the Hospital for a reconstruction of the crime scene, the source said.

Mamata leads protest rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for the doctor. TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.