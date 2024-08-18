Kolkata murder protests: MHA asks states to provide updates every 2 hours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2024 06:42 AM IST
Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stage a protest amid its 24-hour nationwide strike demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug 17, 2024. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed all state police forces to submit situation reports every two hours following protests by doctors, nursing staff, and others over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.
"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.

The home ministry also provided the state police forces the Fax and WhatsApp numbers and the Email ID where the two-hourly situation report can be sent.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.

A group of people entered the premises of the hospital shortly after Wednesday midnight during protests by women against the rape-murder incident and vandalised portions of the medical facility.

Doctors and other medical staff have been protesting in different parts of the country affecting the functioning of health facilities. They are pressing for a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel, declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements among other demands.  
(With PTI inputs.)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS