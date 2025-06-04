Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has turned the blame on the Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) for the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before RCB's IPL-winning celebrations that left 11 dead and at least 33 injured.

The CM also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured. However, he conceded they did not anticipate a huge crowd for the celebrations scheduled within 24 hours of RCB's maiden IPL triumph over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

The state government hosted the champions at a special function before the Vidhan Soudha (state legislature), before the celebrations moved toward the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was less than 2 km away.

"At the Vidhan Soudha, there were more than a lakh people, but no untoward incident happened there. This tragedy unfolded at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," Siddaramaiah said at a press conference. "The cricket association (KCA) arranged the programme at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," he added. "The stadium has a capacity of 35,000, but at least 2 to 3 lakh people turned up. We didn't expect the crowd to turn up in such large numbers.

"There are small gates at the stadium, and the people who entered broke the gates, so a stampede took place," Siddaramaiah said.