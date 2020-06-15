Kerala Police report says no live cartridges missing, rejects CAG findings

Thiruvananthapuram: An internal audit report of the Kerala Police has rejected the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings on missing ammunition from the police force.

The police report said that no live cartridges were missing. However, it conceded that 3,706 used cartridges had gone missing.

The report also recommended to carry out a strict audit at all battalions every month.

The CAG audit report on the missing 12,061 live cartridges had triggered a huge controversy in the state. Following this, an audit was conducted by DIG (armed police battalion) P Prakash.

During the audit, these cartridges were reportedly found from various police camps, including the Malappuram Armed Reserve Camp, Malabar Special Police, State Rapid Action Force and Kerala Armed Police Third Battalion, SBCID security wing, and the Thiruvananthapuram district police headquarters.

The report also cited documents on the cartridges being taken to various camps.

The police audit report said that the SAP camp did not keep proper records and this led to the problem of missing cartridges.

To avoid such problems, the audit report recommended to carry out a strict audit of the ammunition at all battalions and their usability every month.

The Kerala High Court had recently issued an order, saying that there was no need for a CBI probe into the missing ammunition case.