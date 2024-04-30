Kollam cashew factory worker killed by lightning strike

A cashew factory worker was killed by lightning strike at Onambalam as summer showers lashed Kollam district Tuesday afternoon.

Adoor-native Thulasidharan Pillai (65), who was employed as a security guard at St Mary's cashew factory at Onambalam in Chittumala was killed by the lightning strike.



Pillai was hit by a lightning when he was closing the factory gate after having tea from a nearby shop. He was rushed to Taluk Hospital at Kundara, where the death was confirmed.

Another cashew factory worker, Prasannakumari, suffered injuries in lightning strike at Kizhakke Kallada in the district.