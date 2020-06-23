Health Minister KK Shailaja details Kerala's Covid strategy in UN webinar

Thiruvananthapuram: In recognition of Kerala's efforts in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, the state's Health Minister KK Shailaja featured as a panelist in a webinar organised by the United Nations on Tuesday.

The webinar, 'United Nations Public Service Day 2020', was conducted to discuss the various defence mechanisms deployed by public servants in different nations against the coronavirus.

The United Nations marks June 23 as Public Service Day to honour the women and men, who are risking their lives to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister began her speech by highlighting the importance of 'One World, One Health' concept initiated by the UN in 2008.

The Nipah epidemic helped the state identify its strengths and weaknesses.

It enabled us to understand the need to effectively integrate human, animal and environmental health, KK Shailaja said.

The sensitivity of public surveillance and timely interventions helped us prevent possible epidemics during the floods, the minister said.

She said the state was able to leverage on its core strengths and activate the surveillance network, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kerala.

The state's objective since the beginning was to limit the mortality rate.