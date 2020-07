Kochi: Malayalam actor Anil Murali passed away on Thursday. He was suffering from liver related ailments and was undergoing treatment here at Aster medicity.

He was 56.

Production controller Badhusha took to Facebook to share the news about actor's demise.

Anil Murali had acted in more than 200 films. He started out in the film industry as a villain before later taking on character roles.

Anil was married to Suma. They have a son, Adithya and a daughter, Arundathi.