RIP Anil Murali: From Dileep to Prithviraj, celebs condole actor's death

Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who was getting treatment for liver-related ailments for a while, passed away on Thursday and his sudden demise has come as a huge shock to everyone in the Malayalam film industry.

As the news of his death broke the Internet, many celebrities paid their condolences to the actor. Actors Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Prithviraj were among the firsts to share a post with his pic.

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace Anil etta

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali 🙏

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

“Rest in peace Anil etta,” wrote the actors.

Tovino Thomas, who acted with him in the movie Forensic also yook to his social media page and mourned his death.

Actor Dileep too took to his Facebook page and shared that he was speechless at the news of his demise.

Actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith, Siju Wilson, Poornima, Anu Sithara, Jayasurya too shared posts.

